Brokerages Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Target Price at $36.67

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $671.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.93. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

Insider Activity at G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 608.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 346,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 136,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.