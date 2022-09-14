Brokerages Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) PT at $5.96

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $778.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.03.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

