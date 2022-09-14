Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT at $48.50

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Green Plains Trading Down 4.4 %

GPRE opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.67. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 1,032.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,452,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after buying an additional 1,323,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,642 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,322,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,092,000 after buying an additional 986,854 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,135,000 after buying an additional 935,010 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 1,729.1% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 522,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after buying an additional 494,173 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

