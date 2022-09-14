Brokerages Set MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Price Target at $108.00

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MGPI opened at $112.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.99. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $117.01.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.02%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $180,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,998.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $180,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,998.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.24 per share, with a total value of $551,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,194,115.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $693,922 over the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth $56,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.1% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

