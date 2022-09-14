Brokerages Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Target Price at $19.79

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PK opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $21.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.19 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

