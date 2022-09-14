Brokerages Set Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Price Target at GBX 1,160

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($14.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 231 ($2.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 204.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 220.21. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,520.50 ($18.37).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

