Brokerages Set Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Target Price at $166.00

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VWDRY. HSBC upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 6.6 %

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

