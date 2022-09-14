Brokerages Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Price Target at $100.17

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAB. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,201,051,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of WAB opened at $90.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.95. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.