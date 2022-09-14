Brokers Issue Forecasts for ASOS Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASOS in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ASOS’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASOS’s FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASOMY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,302.22.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. ASOS has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

