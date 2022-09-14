Brokers Issue Forecasts for GSK plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GSK in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GSK’s FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,700.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

NYSE:GSK opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. GSK has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 0.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 3.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.66%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

