Brokers Offer Predictions for CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $18.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

