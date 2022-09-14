Brokers Set Expectations for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

BBCP opened at $6.88 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,335,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,808,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 107,098 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,699,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 114,876 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 669,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 797,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

