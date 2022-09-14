Brokers Set Expectations for Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koppers in a report issued on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Koppers Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of Koppers stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. Koppers has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $468.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Koppers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
Koppers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
