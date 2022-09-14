Brokers Set Expectations for Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koppers in a report issued on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Koppers Trading Down 5.4 %

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. Koppers has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $468.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Koppers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.