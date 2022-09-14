Brokers Set Expectations for Voya Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Voya Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

Voya Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after buying an additional 1,379,316 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,563,000 after buying an additional 524,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,948,000 after buying an additional 43,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,091,000 after buying an additional 162,318 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

