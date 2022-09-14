Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %
BTX stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $13.54.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (BTX)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.