Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 261,433 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 261,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $1,856,174.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 343,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $189.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,108,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hallador Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 797,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,092 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 111.7% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Hallador Energy

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

