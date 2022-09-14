Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 30,711 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 30,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $200,849.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Hallador Energy stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $189.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 537.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.