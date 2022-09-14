Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 30,711 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 30,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $200,849.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hallador Energy Price Performance
Hallador Energy stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $189.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Company Profile
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallador Energy (HNRG)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.