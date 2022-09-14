Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 34,029 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 34,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $202,472.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 261,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,241.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hallador Energy Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $189.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st.
Hallador Energy Company Profile
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.
