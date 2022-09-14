Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 34,029 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 34,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $202,472.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 261,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,241.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hallador Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $189.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hallador Energy by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 156,022 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Hallador Energy by 537.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in Hallador Energy by 111.7% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.