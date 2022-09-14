Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,080 at Barclays

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,070 ($25.01) to GBX 2,080 ($25.13) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,142 ($25.88) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cheuvreux cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.55) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.33) to GBX 1,736 ($20.98) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,927.25.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Stock Down 2.4 %

BURBY stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. Burberry Group has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $28.08.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.