Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as low as C$0.53. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 120,305 shares changing hands.

Burcon NutraScience Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$58.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.