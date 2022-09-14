Burency Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $457,972.00 (BUY)

Burency (BUY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. Burency has a market cap of $800,822.50 and $457,972.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Burency has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Burency

Burency’s genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official website is burency.com. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial.

Burency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre.”

