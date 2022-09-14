Burp Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (BURP)

Burp (BURP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Burp coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burp has a total market cap of $314,526.28 and $95,129.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burp has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,300.15 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00065212 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00075364 BTC.

Burp Coin Profile

Burp (BURP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Burp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burp using one of the exchanges listed above.

