Busy DAO (BUSY) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Busy DAO has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Busy DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Busy DAO has a market cap of $170,452.52 and approximately $53,474.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Busy DAO alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00656336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00819138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016224 BTC.

About Busy DAO

Busy DAO was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. Busy DAO’s official website is busy.technology. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology.

Busy DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Busy DAO is a decentralized distributed solution leveraging blockchain technology in multiple cases. In the first case, a decentralized platform for freelancers will be built. The Web 3.0 engine will be distributed to everyone who will see an advantage in it through smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Busy DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Busy DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Busy DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Busy DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.