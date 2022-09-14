Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Invests $1.39 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.19. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.03 and a one year high of $153.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.