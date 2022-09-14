Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Invests $6.19 Million in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 154,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up about 4.6% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,240 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,485,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 534,386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COMT opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79.

