Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter.

USXF opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51.

