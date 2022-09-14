Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 341.6% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $488,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

