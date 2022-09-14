BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
BYD Stock Performance
Shares of BYDDY opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 143.10 and a beta of 0.40. BYD has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $84.88.
About BYD
