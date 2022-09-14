BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

BYD Stock Performance

Shares of BYDDY opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 143.10 and a beta of 0.40. BYD has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $84.88.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

