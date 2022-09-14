Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,572.00

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $18,572.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00020030 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000400 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. Community resourcesTelegram | Reddit | Youtube | Facebook”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

