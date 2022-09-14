Bytom (BTM) Hits One Day Volume of $793,737.00

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Bytom has a total market cap of $17.43 million and $793,737.00 worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytom Profile

Bytom uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,768,236,975 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

