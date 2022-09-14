C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Up 7.7%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.10. 26,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 691,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $568.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

About C4 Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 371.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 80,122 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

