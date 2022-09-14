C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Up 7.7%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.10. 26,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 691,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $568.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
