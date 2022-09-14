Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 338.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CABA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ CABA opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,919,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

