Cake Monster Price Up 21.6% This Week (MONSTA)

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Cake Monster has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One Cake Monster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cake Monster has a market cap of $6.89 million and $50,595.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00258223 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00820390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016297 BTC.

About Cake Monster

Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,281,323,583 coins. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr.

Cake Monster Coin Trading

