Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Given a C$75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price objective on Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calian Group Stock Down 3.7 %

CGY stock opened at C$56.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.08. The company has a market cap of C$635.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$51.99 and a twelve month high of C$72.11.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.1999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

Calian Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

Featured Stories

