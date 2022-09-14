Campbell Wealth Management Purchases 8,507 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Campbell Wealth Management owned 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $74,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.38.

