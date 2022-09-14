Campbell Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Campbell Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

