Campbell Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,969 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19.

