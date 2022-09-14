Campbell Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Campbell Wealth Management trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $127.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.89. The stock has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

