Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Price Target to C$0.50

PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.55 to C$0.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PopReach Stock Performance

Shares of PopReach stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. PopReach has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

PopReach Company Profile

PopReach Corporation operates as a multi-platform technology company. Its portfolio includes PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an ecommerce and creative advertising technology platform.

