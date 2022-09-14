Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Price Target to C$0.50

PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.55 to C$0.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
PopReach Stock Performance
Shares of PopReach stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. PopReach has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.
PopReach Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PopReach (POPRF)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for PopReach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PopReach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.