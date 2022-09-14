Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $135.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $128.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.
Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $120.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $106.61 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.77 and a 200 day moving average of $120.25.
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
