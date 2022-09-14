Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,294,000 after buying an additional 3,682,747 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:CP opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

