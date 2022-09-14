Cape ANN Savings Bank Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 579.7% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 611,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,463,000 after buying an additional 521,124 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 362,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 60,118 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $18,128,000. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the first quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 61,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

