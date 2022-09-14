Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 1,036 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cape ANN Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,641,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $182.25 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.57.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

