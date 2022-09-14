Capital Group International Inc. CA Acquires 96,925 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,429 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,925 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in SEA were worth $56,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,505 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SEA by 72.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,071,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,129 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in SEA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,859,574,000 after acquiring an additional 116,794 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

