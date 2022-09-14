Capital Group International Inc. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Group International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,726 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $44,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Moody’s by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Moody’s by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $290.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.58. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.