Capital Group International Inc. CA Has $141.49 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,463 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.6% of Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $141,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 22,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 95,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.