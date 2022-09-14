Capital Group International Inc. CA Has $59.62 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Capital Group International Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,075 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $59,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

HGV opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

