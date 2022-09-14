Capital Group International Inc. CA Has $83.43 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Group International Inc. CA trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.9% of Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $83,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.40. The company has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

