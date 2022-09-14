Capital Group International Inc. CA Has $90.70 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital Group International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 1.0% of Capital Group International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $90,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baader Bank INC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.3% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 87,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 112.5% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 106,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,061,000 after purchasing an additional 56,346 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $3,783,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $386.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $386.27 and a 12 month high of $801.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.82 and a 200-day moving average of $487.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $622.21.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

