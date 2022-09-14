Capital Group International Inc. CA Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Group International Inc. CA decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,316 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $43,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $313.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

